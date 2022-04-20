7 More Fatalities In U'khand, Daily Covid Infections Witness A Climbdown

























Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 91,544 on Saturday as 263 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 84,461 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,364. The state's toll rose to 1,522 as seven more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,197. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 463. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 92.26 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 73 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar and U S Nagar followed with 65, 27 and 23 cases respectively. That apart, 14 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 13 Pauri Garhwal, 11 Uttarkashi, 9 each in Chamoli and Tehri Garhwal, 6 Bageshwar, 5 Rudraprayag and 4 each in Almora and Champawat.