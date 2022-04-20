7 More Die Of Covid In U'khand, Cumulative Toll Climbs To 1,483













Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 89,645 on Sunday as 427 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 81,383 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,625. The state's toll rose to 1,483 as seven more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,154. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 229. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has plummeted to 90.78 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 172 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, U S Nagar and Tehri Garhwal followed with 106, 34, 27, 25 and 24 cases respectively. That apart, 11 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 7 each in Champawat and Pithoragarh, 5 Chamoli, 4 each in Bageshwar and Rudraprayag and 1 in Almora.

