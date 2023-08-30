7 members of a family killed in Bihar road accident

Patna: Seven members of a family were killed on Wednesday after their speeding SUV rammed into a stationary container truck in Bihar’s Rohtas district.



The accident occurred at around 3 a.m. on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway 19 in Pakhnari village under the Shiv Sagar police station.

The victims were travelling to their native Kurani village from Bodh Gaya.



The deceased are identified as Aditya Kumar (8), Riya Kumari (9), Chandni Kumari (15), Tara Kumari (18), Soni Kumari (35), Rajmati Devi (50) and Arvind Sharma (50).



Five persons were also injured in the accident. They were identified as Ritu Sharma (14), Divya KUmari (25), Ravi Nandan Priyadarshi (30), Upendra Sharma (30), and Sudeshwar Sharma (60).



They are being treated at the Sadar hospital in Rohtas.



“We were coming from Bodh Gaya and our vehicle crashed into a parked truck from behind. We did not understand how it happened,” said Sudeshwar Sharma, one of the injured persons.



NHAI official Narendra Pandey said: “The driver of the Scorpio (SUV) was probably asleep for a moment which led to tragic mishap. We did the rescue operation and sent the injured persons to Sadar hospital for better treatment.”

—IANS