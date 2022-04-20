7-member committee formed in Pak to defend journos

Islamabad: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has constituted a seven-member committee to defend and protect the rights of journalists in the country, the media reported.



In a statement, the PBC said the Journalistic Defence Committee was formed in view of alleged policies of the government undermining the freedom of expression through a draconian cybercrime law, particularly making it increasingly difficult for journalists to discharge and perform their duties independently in accordance with the demand of their professional obligations and journalistic practices, Dawn news reported on Wednesday.

The committee formed by PBC Vice Chairman Abid Saqi will provide legal assistance and services to journalists and their elected bodies in the courts of law at Islamabad/Rawalpindi for protecting their rights to express.

The formation of the committee comes after a number of incidents, including kidnapping and harassment of journalists have been reported in the country.

Pakistan currently ranks 139 in terms of the freedom index in 2017-18. It further slipped to the 142nd position in 2019 and then took the plunge to 145th.

