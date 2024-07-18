7 male and 5 female Maoists dead in Gadchiroli Naxal attack

Key Naxal leader Laxman Atram was identified among the deceased. Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal confirmed that all Naxal formations in Uttar Gadchiroli have been neutralized, declaring the region Naxal-free.

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): An encounter between security forces and Naxals in Wandoli village on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border has resulted in the death of 12 Naxal cadres including 5 women. One Divisional Committee member, Laxman Atram, in charge of the Tipagad Dalam, has been identified as one of the dead Naxal. Further identification of the naxals and area searches are ongoing.

The Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, Neelotpal, said that various crimes, including encounters, arson and murder, had been registered against the dead Maoists. He also said that all armed formations and cadres in Uttar Gadchiroli have been neutralised by the police. Further, he said that after the operation, Uttar Gadchiroli is naxal-free now.

Additionally, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared a cash reward of Rs. 51 lakhs to the C60 commandos and Gadchiroli Police for conducting the operation successfully.

Earlier, seven C-60 parties led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police officers were sent near the Chattisgarh border in Wandoli village. On July 17, an encounter broke out between the Maharashtra Police C-60 team and Maoist insurgents in the forest area between Chhindbhatti and PV-82 in the border area of Kanker.

A heavy exchange of fire began on Wednesday afternoon and continued intermittently for six hours. The resulting firefight left 12 Naxal cadres dead. One police sub-inspector (PSI) and one jawan who sustained injuries are now out of danger, have been evacuated and shifted to Nagpur and are undergoing treatment there.

The area search led to the recovery of seven automotive weapons, including three AK-47s, two INSAS, one carbine and one SLR. Security forces have intensified the search operations in the region as they continue to monitor the situation closely.

