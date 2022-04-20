7 killed in Indonesia landslides

Jakarta: Seven people were killed, nine others injured and one person was still missing in landslides at a gold mining site in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, the national agency for disaster management's spokesman Raditya Jati said on Tuesday.

Quoting a report from Fikri, head of the emergency and logistics section of the local disaster management agency, Jati said the incident occurred after heavy rains lashed the Solok Selatan district from Sunday afternoon to Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Jati said in a statement that the local rapid reaction team had recovered the bodies of the dead and the injured had been sent to a community health centre for treatment.

The Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics said in the next three days there could be floods in several provinces including those in the main islands of Sumatra, Java, Kalimantan, Sulawesi and Papua.

--IANS