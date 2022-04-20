7 killed in gas leak in UP, five of a family among dead

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): At least seven labourers were killed reportedly on Thursday due to a gas leak in a pipeline situated between a carpet making unit and an acid factory in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place in the Biswan police circle in Jalalpur area.

Five of the deceased are said to belong to one family.

The deceased include three men, one woman and three children. All of them were sleeping in the carpet factory and belong to Kanpur.

They have been identified as Atif, 45, his wife Saira, 42, daughter Ayesha, 12, sons Afroz, 8, and Faizal, 2. The two other deceased are Motu, 75, and Pahalwan, 70.

The Chief Minister has announced a compensation of Rs four lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

According to sources, the gas leaked early on Thursday morning, and senior district officials have rushed to the site of the incident which took place in a factory manufacturing ''durries'' (cotton rugs).

Police and the District Collector have rushed to the site of the incident.

Local people have been evacuated from the village and efforts are on to plug the leak in the gas pipeline.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and has directed officials to ensure action against those found guilty of negligence in the incident.

