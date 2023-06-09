7 Killed, 2 Injured As Truck Overturns On Four-wheeler In MP's Sidhi

Sidhi: At least seven people, including two children, were killed, while two others sustained injuries after a truck overturned on a four-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Thursday, officials said.

According to officials, the incident took place near Baram Baba Gram Panchayat in Sidhi district at around 10:30 am.

The accident was so intense that all seven people were killed on the spot. The other two those injured in the incident had to be rushed to a nearby hospital and admitted.

Sidhi collector Saket Malviya while confirming the incident, said that those injured in the accident have been admitted to District Hospital. "The accident occurred between 10:15 am and 10:30 am, and seven people including two children have been killed," he said.

—ANI