7 in 10 Indians worried about impact of climate change on their future

New Delhi: The IANS CVoter GMRA Happiness Index tracker is being developed to find out the happiness quotient of Indians. In the survey conducted, some interesting findings have come out. On the topic of climate and environmental related issues, over half the people strongly agreed with the question "Does climate and environmental issues make you fearful of your future?"

In the survey, a gender gap was visible with 59.5 per cent female strongly agreeing about being fearful of the impact of the climate change and environmental issues on their future while only 47.5 per cent male responded with strong agreement. Total of 14.6 per cent female somewhat agreed to the impact of climate change compared to 19.4 per cent male replying with "agree to some extent".

As expected, generation gap was visible with only 36.7 per cent of old age (60 years and above) people responding with strong agreement to the fear to climate and environmental issues on their future while 58.4 per cent of young (25-45 years) responding with strong agreement.

A total of 19 per cent of old people (60 years and above) strongly disagreed with the impact of climate change on their future, while only 12.5 per cent of young (25-45 years) people strongly disagreed with being worried about the impact of climate and environmental related issues on their future.

When analysed based on the educational background of the respondents, it was found out that 48.4 per cent of lower education people responded with strong agreement about worries related to impact of climate and environmental issues on their lives while over 61.1 per cent of people in the higher education group and 64.1 per cent in the middle education group responded with strong agreement.

Overall, the trend was very clear with most people being worried about negative impact of global warming, climate change and other environment related issues on their future with 53.3 per cent strongly agreeing and 17.1 per cent agreeing to some extent with the statement.

The survey was conducted by Cvoter in association with Delhi based NGO, Gender Mainstreaming Research Association (GMRA), as part of their ongoing effort to develop a comprehensive Happiness Index for India.

--IANS