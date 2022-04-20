7 IAS Officers Transferred

Lucknow: In a minor reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred seven IAS officers on Monday.

According to official sources here, CDO Mathura Ram Newas has been posted as Special Secretary Medical Education, while CDO Rae Bareli Rakesh Kumar –I goes to Panchayati Raj department as Special secretary.

CDO Bareilly Sateyendra Kumar comes to Lucknow as Special secretary Basic education while Joint Magistrate Sraswasti Chandra Mohan Garg goes to Barelilly as CDO.

Joint Magistrate Mathura Abhishek Goyal goes to Rae Bareli as CDO whil Satya Prakash Joint Magistrate Jaunpur gets a posting of CDO Fatehpur. Joint Magistrate Mathura Nitin Gaur is appointed as CDO, Mathura. UNI