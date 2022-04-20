7 hottest avatars of Shruti Haasan!

Be it Bollywood, Kollywood or Tollywood, the sexy seductress Shruti Haasan has never failed to set millions of hearts racing. Since her debut in 2009 with Imran Khan�s Luck, the sexy diva has never looked back and went to reign Telugu and Tamil film industries. The milky white beauty made it a point to juggle between Bollywood and south films, thus making her mark in B-town as well as down south. Other than her acting skills and unmatched oomph, Shruti also displayed her singing prowess and is now a name to reckon with in playback singing world. Over the years the popularity of the sensuous babe has soared to great heights, thanks to her unique mixture of raw talent and sensuality. While the actress has proved her mettle by giving commendable performance in films like Dhanush�s 3 and D-Day, she has never shied away from revealing her sexy side. Be it sarees, lehengas, dresses or bikinis, Shruti Haasan looks hot in all. She has barely ever failed to impress us with her appearances for events or photoshoot for the covers of popular magazines. While her personal dressing style is generally safe, she doesn�t shy away from experimenting once in a while. Shruti Haasan is known for her bold avatar from multiple films. Infact the actress broke the internet last year, when her raunchy pics from the sets of Yevadu were leaked. The sexy actress has dared to bare it all as she had done quite a few bareback topless photoshoots, out of which her Maxim photoshoot considered to be one of the hottest ever magazine shoots. Shruti set the temperatures soaring when she sported the black lingerie for Maxim cover photoshoot. She has donned bikini in few of her movies scorching the big screen with her sensuality. We have to give it to the sexy siren for pulling off bold avatars with great sensuality without being vulgar. With six films in her kitty this year, this hottie is all set to scorch the screen in Bollywood as well as down south.