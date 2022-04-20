7 expert tips to get glowing skin for Karva Chauth

This Karva Chauth, these easy skin care tips from experts will help you look radiant. Use baby oil, rose water and milk masks to get your skin glowing for the festival of Karva Chauth, which will be celebrated soon, says an expert. Naresh Arora, founder of Chase Aromatherapy Cosmetics and Chase Skin Care Institute, has listed some easy skin care tips. * Increase the intake of water. Drink 6-8 glasses of water to stay fully hydrated. This will help in releasing all the toxins from the body increasing skin illumination.

Keep the rose water refrigerated and spray it all over the face after regular intervals so that no dirt stays on.take green tea.Generally, ladies think consuming caffeine will help them stay active and energetic during the day. This is not the healthy option. It might strip off the body�s moisture leaving you dehydrated. Green tea is not only good for your skin but rejuvenates stomach also.Massaging helps in tissue and muscle relaxation and baby oils are the best suited for all kinds of skin. They treat the skin with great tenderness.They are biggest contributors to face�s expression. Keep them moisturised. Try and take full rest. Use eye cream before going to the bed for best results.The new skin treatments may or may not suit you. There are major chances of getting adversely affected.Take two teaspoons of milk with one teaspoon of honey and add 1�teaspoon of besan (gram flour) and mix together to form a homogeneous paste. Apply all over the face and leave it for 20 minutes, allowing the pack to dry. Rinse off with warm water.