7 detained over attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo HQ in Paris

Paris: According to the authorities, the 18-year-old suspect, identified as a Pakistani national, attacked and injured two people with a meat cleaver on Friday near Boulevard Richard-Lenoir, the BBC reported.

The suspect was arrested on the scene, while six others were being interrogated while in custody.

In a statement, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the police had underestimated the threat level in the area, adding that it was "clearly an act of Islamist terrorism".

The identities of the suspect and the victims were yet to be made public.

Prime Minister Jean Castex told reporters that they were out of danger.

Friday's incident comes as a high-profile trail was underway of 14 people accused of helping two jihadis carry out the 2015 attack on Charlie Hebdo, in which 12 people were killed, including the magazine's editor at the time Stephane Charbonnier, the BBC reported.

Of the 14, three were being tried in absentia, the BBC reported.

The two gunmen were killed by security forces.

The trial had been delayed by almost four months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Following the attack, Charlie Hebdo is now run from a secret location.

—IANS