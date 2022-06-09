7 dead in S.Korea office building fire

The fire broke out at the seven-storey building in the city, 302 km south of Seoul, at around 10.55 a.m. (local time), according to firefighters.

Seoul: A fire broke out at an office building in the South Korean city of Daegu on Thursday, leaving seven dead and injuring 46 others, officials said. The fire broke out at the seven-storey building in the city, 302 km south of Seoul, at around 10.55 a.m. (local time), according to firefighters.

It was fully extinguished some 20 minutes later, reports Yonhap News Agency. Dozens of other citizens evacuated the building. Authorities mobilised 50 fire trucks and 160 firefighters at the scene. Police said they were investigating the exact cause of the fire, including the possibility of arson.—IANS