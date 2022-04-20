7 Days FDP On Mental Health Commences At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): 7 days Faculty Development Program (FDP)by Human Resource Development Centre of Panjab University, Chandigarh commenced today on the theme, "Mental Health and Spirituality: The Capital of Well Being".

Professor Girishwar Misar, Former Professor, University of Delhi and Former Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, Wardha formally inaugurated the event and delivered the inaugural address on Spirituality and Mental Health.

Professor S.K Tomar, Director of HRDC, Panjab University, Chandigarh highlighted the activities and achievements of HRDC center and said that such deliberations are need of the hour as everyone in Corona is panicky and losing their mental health. This seven days program will help the young faculties to get their APA scores by attending this program but beyond this many senior professors has also joined this program to learn more about mental health, spirituality and well being.

Professor Misar has rightly mentioned that there is a gap between needs and wants and consequently disharmony spreading in society. Every human being is having maximum wants and striving or running behind them. Dr. Roshan Lal Coordinator of FDP, Asst. Professor of Psychology, PU introduced the theme and welcomed all the participants and guests and shared that HRDC of Panjab University has provided the platform so that people can enhance their knowledge to get wellness in their daily life through being mentally healthy because spirituality and mental health both are the capital of well being. All human have been lost somewhere in rat race of modern life. He further added that daily there will be three sessions for 1.5 hours each in which eminent experts have been invited from India and abroad. Today Professor NovRattan Sharma from M.D University Rohtak (Haryana) and Professor Akbar Hussain from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh enlightened the participants towards the selected theme of program.

Professor NovRattan Sahrma shared that Life without Values is meaningless and shared that every human have five values in life: Truth, Peace, Religion, non-violence and Love where majority of we are missing and misinterpreted all, resulting distortion in daily life.

Dr Roshan Lal proposed the vote of thanks.

Around 75 people joined this including people from countries like USA, Pakistan and Nepal