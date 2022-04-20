7 Day FDP commences at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A seven day Faculty Development Program (FDP) titled 'Enhancing Visibility & Perception of the Self as a Brand' commenced today by Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), Panjab University, Chandigarh. A total of 44 candidates have registered from all over the country including Delhi, Jammu, UP, Gujarat, Assam, Himacha Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

Dr. Sumedha Singh, the Course Coordinator, and Chairperson, School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh, successfully led the program on the first day. After a mesmerising Saraswati Vandana sung by one of the Program participants, Dr. Keauty, the program was inaugurated by the Chief Guest – Prof. (Dr.) Markanday Ahuja, Vice-Chancellor, Gurugram University, Gurugram. He shared his wisdom with the participants through a few anecdotes from various value based stories and said that branding should be based on value and belief system, and compassion.

The Keynote Speaker, Prof. (Dr.) Archana R Singh, School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh, enlightened the participants with her in-depth experiences in branding self as a brand. She said that while people are already making up their minds about us, we must make the best out of this opportunity to drive them at what to think. This begins at thinking how we want to be perceived.

Prof. (Dr.) S.K. Tomar, Director, HRDC, Panjab University, Chandigarh, talked about reaching out to the world and guide their minds to the betterment of the society. Such acts also help increase one's visibility and perception.

Prof. (Dr.) Umesh Arya, Dean & Chairman, Faculty of Media Studies, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology, Hisar was the first Resource Person of the FDP. He spoke on the topic, 'Use of ICT (Internal Communication Transformation) for Self Branding. His talk focused around intrapersonal communication. Prof. Arya emphasised that branding of the self begins from within. One's happiness or unhappiness is based on one's own internal affection. He exercised a very small meditation exercise of 2 minutes 53 seconds in his own voice after which the participants shared that they felt happy, relaxed and better. So, he proved, if such a short exercise could clear one's mind, then what would a more permanent state of consciousness do!

Dr. Radhe Krishan, Research Officer, and Head (Publication Division,) CCRAS, Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India was another Expert Speaker for Academic Session II. He was of the opinion that one can change people's perception by one's own action.







