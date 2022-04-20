7 Children Feared Dead After Mini Truck Falls Into Canal In Lucknow

Lucknow: Seven children were feared drowned as a mini truck carrying 29 people fell into a canal on the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow early on Thursday, officials said.

The accident happened near Samesi village on the border of Lucknow and Raebareli districts when a group of villagers were returning from a wedding in a village.

Lucknow's senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said 22 people, including men, women and two children, managed to come out of the Indira Canal in Nagram while seven children are still missing. He said a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are carrying out a search operation to find the missing children with the help of local police.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious cognizance of the accident in Nagram. Adityanath has directed senior police officials and SDRF to make all efforts to fing those missing.