7 Arrested In Lucknow For Taking Out Candle March Without Permission

Lucknow: Seven people protesting against the CAA and the NRC at the Ghantaghar (clock tower) here were arrested for taking out a candle march in violation of restrictions imposed under section 144 of the CrPC, police said on Friday.

A case was registered against them under various sections of the IPC and the CLA at Thakurganj police station, they said. "On January 30, the protestors had assembled at Ghantaghar and protesting against CAA and NRC, and tried to take out a candle march. The protestors also argued with the police over the erection of tents at the protest venue, as it was not allowed. Despite telling the protestors that that they cannot take out a march without prior permission, as section 144 of CrPC was in place. The protestors started sloganeering and moved ahead, creating a ruckus around the Ghantaghar area and also leading to a traffic jam," a statement issued by the police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohd Tahir, Jugnu, Mohd Shaan Khan, Rahbar, Dawood, Shavez and Tufail Siddiqui, officials said.




