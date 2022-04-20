7 arrested in Bihar in Darbhanga gold loot case

Patna: Bihar Police on Saturday cracked a daylight heist case that took place three days back, in which Rs 5 crore worth of gold jewellery was stolen from a shop in Darbhanga. Seven people have been arrested, police said.

Darbhanga SSP Babu Ram said his team was successful after multiple raids were conducted out in a coordinated manner at several places in adjoining Madhubani district and Hajipur, the largest city of Vaishali district.

Eight armed robbers executed the 10.30 a.m. loot and managed to decamp with 14 kg gold from one of the top jewellery shops in the area. They had taken 15 minutes to carry out the heist and fired.

—IANS