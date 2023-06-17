6th World Congress On Disaster Management To Be Held In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: In a precautionary measure amid the coming monsoon season and the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, the Uttarakhand government, on Friday, issued a notice prohibiting strikes in state services for the next six months. "Under the sub-article (1) of the article (3) of the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintainance Act (1966), the Lieutenant Governor forbids strikes under state services for the six months starting from the date of issuance of the notice", said the official statement.

The Char Dham Yatra began on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya on April 22. As of May 27, the number of devotees who went to the Chardham Yatra had crossed 15 lakhs.

"More than 15 lakh devotees had left for their destinations after visiting Char Dham Yatra", said Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar.

Uttarakhand Police earlier said that number of pilgrims who went on the Char Dham Yatra has crossed 15 lahks as of May 27.

More than 15 lakh devotees had left for their destinations after visiting Char Dham. These included 3,12,422 from Gangotri, 2,82,857 from Yamunotri, 5,37,065 from Kedarnath, 4,39,782 from Badrinath and 8,551 from Hemkund Sahib. On May 17, CM Dhami inaugurated the Registration Office cum Transit Camp for Char Dham Yatris in Rishikesh at a cost of about Rs 22.25 crore. The Chardham Yatra began on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya on April 22. —ANI