69th National Film Awards: ‘The Kashmir Files’ Wins Best Feature Film On National Integration

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Jury for the 69th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2021 today. Ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur and presented him with the selections for the Awards. The Minister thanked the Jury for diligently going through the entries and selecting the best for the awards. During the interaction the Minister said “It was a very tough competition between all the films in every category. My congratulations and best wishes are with the winners. Today India is the largest film maker in the world. We have the potential to become the content hub of the world. This is our time. Today our films are being recognised all over the world, be it BAFTA or the Oscars.”

The Jury comprised of eminent film makers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The awards were announced by Sh. Ketan Mehta, Chairperson, Feature Films Jury, Sh. Vasanth S Sai, Chairperson, Non-feature Films Jury, Sh. Yatindra Mishra, Best Writing on Cinema Jury in presence of Ms. Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Best feature film award has been given to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and the Best Non-Feature Film has been bagged by Ek Tha Gaon directed by Srishti Lakhera.

The Kashmir Files has been awarded with Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, while RRR has bagged the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Allu Arjun has won the award for Best Actor for his stellar performance in the movie Pushpa (The Rise Part I) while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon have become joint winners of Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.