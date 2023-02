New Delhi: The National Assessment and Certification Council (NAAC) has told Parliament that at least 695 universities and over 34,000 colleges across the country are operating without accreditation.

According to information provided by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

He claimed that out of 1,113 institutions and 43,796 schools, only 418 universities and 9,062 colleges have been accredited by NAAC.—Inputs from Agencies