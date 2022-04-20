69 Test Positive For Coronavirus, Uttarakhand Tally At 1724

Dehradun (The Hawk): 69 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 9:30 PM on 12 June as per the Health bulletin issued by the Uttarakhand Health department. Total 947 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the state. On Tuesday 17 patients emerged from Dehradun, 7 from Rudraprayag, 3 from Chamoli, 3 from Tehri, 30 from Haridwar, and 9 from US Nagar. The total number of active COVID-19 positive persons is 746. On Friday, 2 persons suffering from Coronavirus died during treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh. 21 Corona positive persons have died in Uttarakhand till now.







