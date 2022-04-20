687 candidates left in the fray in Uttarakhand after scrutiny

With the rejection of 35 nomination papers during scrutiny in Uttarakhand, there are 687 candidates left in the fray in 70 assembly constituencies going to polls on February 15.

A total of 722 candidates had filed their papers for the February 15 Assembly polls.





Both BJP and Congress are contesting from all seventy seats in the state and none of the nominations filed by candidates of the two parties were rejected during scrutiny yesterday, the state election office here said.





20 of the rejected nominations were filed by independent candidates, it said.

After the rejections during scrutiny, the maximum number of 20 candidates are in the fray from Dharampur seat in Dehradun district where state Forest Minister Dinesh Aggarwal is contesting city mayor and BJP nominee Vinod Chamoli.





19 candidates will be battling it out at Raipur in the district, with 16 each in Sahaspur and Chaubattakhal in Pauri district.





The lowest number of four candidates each are left in Chakrata, Purola, Jageshwar and Champawat seats.





Chief Minister Harish Rawat is the only candidate in the state contesting from two seats ie Haridwar (rural) and Kichcha. On both these seats he is pitted against seven opponents. —PTI