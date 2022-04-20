68 More Test Positive For Coronavirus In Uttarakhand, Total Numbers At 1153

Dehradun: 68 more persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Thursday. The number of positive person reached to 1153 in the whole state. 286 patients have recovered till now. on Thursday 36 patients emerged from Dehradun, 3 from Champawat, 1 from Udham Singh Nagar, 1 from Bageshwar, 1 from Almora, 10 from Nainital, 10 from Tehri, 4 from Pauri and 1 from Uttarkashi. State coordinator NS Khatri said all persons who tested positive from Doon are being brought to the Doon hospital. He said that 2 persons had died in the state.







