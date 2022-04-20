6,743 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP''s tally to over 2.78 lakh, death toll mounts to 4,047

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 4,047 on Tuesday with 73 more fatalities, while 6,743 fresh cases pushed the state''s infection tally to over over 2.78 lakh, officials said.

According to the bulletin issued by the UP government here, of the 73 deaths, 19 were reported from Lucknow followed by six from Prayagraj and four from Kanpur.

Three deaths each were reported from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Moradabad, Maharajganj, Unnao and Rae Bareli among others, it said.

Of the 6,743 fresh COVID-19 cases, 853 were reported from Lucknow, 290 from Kanpur and 283 from Prayagraj.

Varanasi reported 249 fresh cases, while Gorakhpur reported 222 fresh COVID-19 cases among others, the bulletin said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 2,78,473, it said, adding that the count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 63,256.

So far, 2,11,170 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged, it added. —PTI