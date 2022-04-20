67.60% and 47.56% polling for panch and sarpanch seats in J&K

Jammu: As much as 67.60 per cent and 47.56 per cent polling was recorded in the final phase of by-elections to fill up vacant seats of panches and sarpanches respectively in Jammu and Kashmir, State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma said on Sunday.

The SEC said that bypolls for 285 vacant seats of panches were held in the 8th and final phase on Saturday. Of the 53,817 electors, 36,378 voted to decide the fate of 596 candidates in the fray.

The SEC said that polling was peaceful at all polling stations across the state.

Jammu division recorded 84.07 per cent voting and Kashmir division 65.92 per cent voting for panch by-elections on Saturday.

Similarly, he said, 47.56 per cent voting was recorded for 84 vacant seats of sarpanches in which 60,135 persons voted to choose their representatives.

He said that 78.10 per cent polling was registered in Jammu division and 42.27 per cent in Kashmir division in bypolls for sarpanch seats.

The SEC said that in sarpanch bypolls in Jammu division, Jammu district recorded the highest 85.83 per cent voter turnout, followed by Poonch at 82.35 per cent and Kathua at 81.57 per cent.

Similarly in Kashmir division, Kupwara district topped with 81.55 per cent voting, followed by Bandipora at 63.92 per cent and Baramulla at 58.07 per cent.

Sharma said that in panch bypolls, Kupwara recorded the highest 75.57 per cent voter turnout in Kashmir division, followed by Bandipora at 75.42 per cent and Baramulla at 66.64 per cent.

Similarly, Reasi topped with 90.73 per cent polling in Jammu division, followed by Samba at 88.71 per cent and Ramban at 87.22 per cent, he added.

—IANS



