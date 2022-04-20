668 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In U'khand, Death Toll Reaches 341

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 24,629 Sunday as 668 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 16,573 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 7,640. The state's toll rose to 341 as eleven more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 75. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 591. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus slightly gone up to 67.29 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 235, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar, Uttarkashi, Tehri Garhwal, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal and Rudraprayag followed with no less horrifying 103, 69, 54, 54, 39, 38 and 31 respectively. That apart, 21 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 18 in Chamoli and 6 in Bageshwar.