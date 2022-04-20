66,036 in quarantine, UP coronavirus tally reaches 431

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is monitoring nearly 66,036 persons who have been in quarantine for coronavirus.

These persons are being monitored by local health officials.

According to the government spokesman, 8,671 persons have been put in institutional quarantine while 459 have been admitted to the isolation wards.

The count in Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, touched 431 with 21 new patients who tested positive for the virus.

Corona footprints can now be found in 40 of the total 75 districts.

The official spokesman said that with strict enforcement of lockdown and sealing of hotspots, the Corona curve was expected to flatten in the coming week.

Meanwhile, online services like Swiggy and Zomato, on Friday, stopped service in several areas and their app simply states that the area was unserviceable.

