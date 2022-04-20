6,600 UP Petrol Pumps To Be Monitored Daily

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has told officials to daily monitor some 6,600 petrol pumps following allegations that they were selling less fuel at a higher price, an official said on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar has directed all District Magistrates to update him about the checks.

District officials have also been told to conduct surprise checks at petrol pumps after the Special Task Force of police busted the racket involving chips and remote controls and arrested several persons.

If any dispensing machine is found to have compromised chips, it will be sealed. But the entire petrol pump won't be closed.