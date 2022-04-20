658 New Covid-19 Cases Take Infection Count To 18,571 In U'khand





















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 18,571 Saturday as 658 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 12,524 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,735. The state's toll rose to 250 as eleven more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 62. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 400. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus come down to 67.44 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 179, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar, Tehri Garhwal, Almora and Nainital followed with no less horrifying 161, 90, 64, and 54 respectively. That apart, 19 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 16 Bageshwar, 11 Pithoragarh, 6 each in Pauri Garhwal and Champawat, 5 Chamoli and 2 in Rudraprayag.