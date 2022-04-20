658 Fresh Corona Cases Detected In U'khand Push Tally Past 26K

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 26,094 Tuesday as 658 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 17,473 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 8,184. The state's toll rose to 360 as twelve more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 77. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 427. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus come down to 66.96 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 248, whereas Nainital, Haridwar, U S Nagar, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Almora and Champawat followed with no less horrifying 112, 82, 56, 33, 24, 24 and 23 respectively. That apart, 14 cases were detected in Bageshwar, 11 Rudraprayag, 9 Pauri Garhwal and 6 in Chamoli.







