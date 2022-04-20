65-Year-Old Held For Molesting Minors

Meerut: A retired employee of an insurance company has been arrested for allegedly molesting at least six girls including minors in Jagrati area of Meerut.

The accused identified as Vimal, 65, has been working as a social activist, providing shelter and free education to the poor girls.

"We have arrested an old man for allegedly physically exploiting at least 6 girls, including minors, at his residence in Jagrati Vihar colony. FIR will be registered in the case. Have also arrested another person in connection with the case," senior Superintendent of Police Nitin Tiwari told ANI.

The horrendous incident came to light on Thursday when CCTV footage of Vimal's residence at Jagrati Vihar was inspected. Vimal used to persuade young innocent girls and later used to sexually abuse them.

"The accused was living in the posh area while going through CCTV footage we found young girls being molested. Vimal has been arrested and the family of the victims have been informed., he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.