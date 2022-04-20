64.4% believe corporates benefited economically from Modi govt's works

New Delhi: Around 64.4 per cent people feel that big corporate houses have benefited in economic terms from the works of the Narendra Modi-led government, according to the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.

The ABP-C Voter survey found that 61 per cent respondents in the urban areas, and 65.9 per cent people in the rural areas believe that big corporate houses have benefited from Central government's works.

The survey said that a total 16.2 per cent of the respondents – both in rural and urban areas -- believe that small businessmen benefited economically from the works of the Central government.

The survey stated that only 7.4 per cent people believe that the salaried class has benefited in economic terms from the works of the Central government. In urban areas, 8.6 per cent of people feel that the salaried class has benefited, while 6.8 per cent respondents in the rural areas feel the same.

The survey further pointed out that only 12 per cent people believe that farmers and labourers have benefited from Central government's works. In urban areas, 14.2 per cent believe that farmers and labourers have benefited, while in rural areas, 11.1 per cent respondents hold similar views.

The survey was carried out between May 23 and May 27 on 12,070 people across the country.

—IANS