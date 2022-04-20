64 Illegal Encroachments Identified During Anti-Encroachment Drive

Dehradun: Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash has informed that in pursuance of orders of honorable court, the exercise of demolition, identification of illegal encroachments and illegal constructions on footpaths, lanes, roads and other places and sealing of illegal encroachments in Dehradun city by Mussoorie- Dehradun Development Authority, Municipal Corporation, Dehradun and district administration has been going on.

Under the anti-encroachment drive on Thursday, 64 illegal encroachments were identified. Till date, a total of 3321 illegal encroachments have been demolished, 6930 illegal encroachments have been identified and 108 buildings have been sealed.

Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash held a meeting with senior officials of the anti-encroachment task force and police department at ITTD auditorium at Women Industrial Training Centre at Survey Chowk on Thursday.

Om Prakash said that he will himself honour and award commendation certificates to those officials and employees of police and PWD department who got FIRs registered against 33 persons indulging in encroachments.

Om Prakash said that after the removal of encroachments, the work of beautification of roads will be taken up on priority. He said that besides beautification, private parkings, vending zones and bus stops will also be constructed. He asked the police officials to give a report of the roads which bear burden of traffic so that such roads could be rebuilt on priority basis. The work of beautification of roads will be done in a phased manner.

Om Prakash said that in the first phase of beautification and widening of roads, the work of shifting of electricity poles and power lines will be done. In the second phase, the work of constructing drains and ducts along the roads will be taken up. In the third phase, the stone work and beautification of roads will be done.

Om Prakash strictly instructed the officials of the Dehradun Municipal Corporation that notices should be served to those people to clear the debris from public land at the earliest who had not cleared the debris after the removal of such encroachments by themselves. He said that if despite the notices, such people do not clear the debris then, the debris should be lifted by the anti-encroachment task force and such people should be charged.

Om Prakash also expected from the officials of the police department that before the rebuilding of roads, they should get details of the works like traffic lights, parking of vehicles, police barriers ne made available to the re-construction committee of the task force so that the committee can get the work started. Om Prakash instructed the District Magistrate and City Commissioner to lodge FIRs against wholesale dealers found in possession of polythene. ADG Ashok Kumar assured the Additional Chief Secretary that police department will provide full support to anti-encroachment task force in removing encroachments and beautification of roads. Secretary Urban Development R.K. Sudhanshu, District Magistrate S.A. Murugesan, SSP Nivedita Kukreti, Director, Traffic Kewal Khurana, Vice-Chairman, MDDA, Asish Srivastava, City Commissioner Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Secretary MDDA P.C.Dumka, Under Secretary Dinesh Kumar Punetha and other officers were present in the meeting.