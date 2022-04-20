64 IAS Officers Transferred In UP

Lucknow: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday shifted 64 IAS officers which include district magistrates (DM) of 22 districts and several divisional commissioners, secretaries to the government and special secretaries.

According to official sources here, P Guru Prasad, transport commissioner and managing director of UP state road Transport Corporation has been posted as commissioner of the Excise department, Allahabad in place of Dhiraj Sahu who has been posted in place of P Guru Prasad.

Sudesh Kumar Ojha commissioner Devipatan division has been posted as secretary revenue. Preeti shukla secretary secondary education goes as commissioner Devipatan division. M M Lal commissioner Vindhyachal division has been posted as secretary revenue and member (judicial) board of revenue.

Anand Kumar Singh member (judicial) board of revenue has been posted as the commissioner Vindhyachal division. Kanak Tripathi vice chairman of Moradabad development authority has been posted as secretary of secondary education department.

Anuj Kumar Jha, district magistrate Bulandsahar goes as district magistrate of Ayodhya. Selva Kumar J, DM Etawah goes as DM Firozabad. Jitendra Bahadur Singh special secretary home has been posted as DM Etawah. Pramod Kumar Upadhaya, MD Pradesh cooperative federation goes as DM Mainpuri. Sanjeev Singh special secretary housing and urban development has been posted as DM Fatehpur. Neha Sharma DM Firozabad and municipal commissioner of Firozabad nagar nigam has been posted as DM Raibareli.

Shambhu Kumar DM Prtapgarh goes as DM Bahriach. AK Singh DM Bahriach goes as DM Rampur. Abhay waiting for posting goes as DM Bulandshahar. Markenday Shahi special secretary home goes as DM Pratapgarh. Sujit Kumar member (judicial) board revenue goes as DM Bijnor. AK Agarwal special secretary industry and infrastructure goes as DM Sonbhadra. GP Tripathi special secretary industry goes as DM Mau. Pawan Kumar special secretary MSME goes as DM Bagpat. Umesh Mishra special secretary medical and health goes as DM Amroha. CP Singh municipal commissioner Ghaziabad nagar nigam goes as DM Kasganj.

Ravish Gupta special secretary MSME goes as DM Sant kabir Nagar. Nitin Bansal municipal commissioner Varanasi nagar nigam goes as DM Gonda. Abhishek Singh—II, special secretary food and civil supplies goes as DM Aurriya. Pranjal Yadav mission director of skill development mission has been posted as special secretary national integration. RM Mishra special secretary MSME goes as DM Amethi. DP Giri special secretary minority affairs goes as DM Sultanpur.

Ajay Shankar Pandey, waiting for posting has been posted as DM Muzaffarnagar. RS Prem waiting for posting has been posted as member (judicial) board of revenue. Radhey Shyam waiting for posting goes as additional MD of UPSRTC. RK Tyagi waiting for posting goes as special secretary home department. Manoj Kumar, waiting for posting has been posted as regional food controller Moradabad. Ravi Shankar Gupta municipal commissioner Ayodhya nagar nigam has been posted as special secretary medical and health.

AK Chaurasia waiting for posting goes as MD PCF. SK Khatrri DM Raibareli has been posted as special secretary home. Pradeep Kumar DM Mainpuri has been posted as special secretary MSME. Vivek DM Sultanpur has been posted as mission director of skill development mission. Mala Srivastav DM Bahriach comes to Luck now as special secretary housing department. MB Singh, DM Rampur has been posted as special secretary housing department. AK Rai DM Bijnor has been posted as special secretary home.

AK Singh DM Sonbhadra has been posted as special secretary MSME department. Prakash Bindu, DM Mau has been posted as special secretary finance department. R Kumar DM Bagpat has been posted as special secretary rural development department. Hemant Kumar DM Amroha has been posted as special secretary medical and health. RP Singh DM Kasganj has been posted as special secretary home department. BS Chowdhary DM Sant Kabir Nagar has been posted as special secretary home department.

Shakuntla Gautam DM Amethi has been posted as special secretary women welfare department. Srikant Mishra DM Auriyya has been posted as special secretary housing department. Rajesh Kumar vice chairman of the Varanasi development authority has been posted as special secretary food and civil supplies department. The transfer orders for Rajendra Pesia joint magistrate Mathura as chief development officer (CDO) Deoria has been cancelled. Shivsharangappa joint magistrate Ghazipur goes as CDO of Deoria. Rajiv Sharma DM Muzaffarnagar has been posted as special secretary urban development department.

PK Srivastava DM Gonda has been posted as special secretary infrastructure and industrial development department. Anil Kumar DM Ayodhya has been posted as special secretary infrastructure and industrial development department. MP Singh secretary LDA goes as vice chairman of Varanasi development authority. TK Shibu special secretary rural development department goes as vice chairman of Moradabad development authority. Divya Mittal joint MD of UPSIDC goes as vice chairman of Bareilly development authority. RK Pandey special secretary housing department goes as vice chairman of Meerut development authority.

Samuel Pal N waiting for posting goes as municipal commissioner Bareilly nagar nigam. Neeraj shukla special secretary medical and health goes as municipal commissioner Ayodhya nagar nigam. Surendra Kumar vice chairman of Bareilly development authority goes as special secretary secondary education. Sahab Singh vice chairman of Meerut development authority goes as additional commissioner of Chitrakoot division. UNI