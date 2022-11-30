63rd Colloquium Lecture At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Prof. Harish K. Puri, retired professor of Political Science & Head Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chair, Guru Nanak Dev University delivered 63rd Colloquium lecture on “Importance of Constitution Day” today at Bhatnagar auditorium, which was attended by around 100 participants including NCC Cadets, faculty and students of various departments of Panjab University, informed Prof. Monica Munjial Singh, Coordinator, Colloquium committee. Prof. Puri is currently serving as a member of the Governing Council at Institute for Development & Communication, Chandigarh. He has researched and published extensively on federalism, dalits, political movements, caste and religion and terrorism in International and National journals of repute. His books include Ghadar Movements: A Short History, Dalits in Regional Context, Terrorism in Punjab: Understanding Grassroots Reality and Social and Political Movements.

In today’s expert talk, Prof. Puri deliberated on the importance of celebrating the Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas to promote Constitution values among citizens. He said that this day celebrates the life of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar who is considered to be the architect of our constitution. It is the longest written constitution that describes the strength, processes and responsibilities of India's government institutions and provides a comprehensive account of the people of our country's fundamental rights and responsibilities. It offers a framework for the government of the country to keep in mind the social, religious and cultural diversity of the nation. The message that is embedded in the making of the constitution is patience and unanimity.

Prof. Puri rested his lecture with a hope that each one of us would behold the importance of our Constitution, respect and maintain the Constitution of our nation in all situations. The vote of thanks was delivered by Prof. Munjial.