63% Indians Consume Insufficient Protein In Daily Diet: Study

New Delhi: Did you know that 63 per cent of Indians consume insufficient protein in their daily diet? One of the striking highlights of a study conducted by Parag Milk Foods Ltd. (PMFL) states that 63 per cent of people in top Indian cities lacked protein in their daily diet and are unaware of its lifestyle impacts such as hair loss, poor concentration, muscle loss, constant hunger, anaemia, low immunity, skin peel and ridges in nails, and Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD).

According to the study, 55 per cent Indian kids have a protein deficient diet. And this lack of protein in daily diet of Indians is turning out to be one of the leading causes of lifestyle related issues such as hair loss, muscle loss, poor concentration etc.

While Indians are increasingly turning towards a health-conscious lifestyle, Mumbaikars lead the way with only 47 per cent of respondents found to consume a protein-deficient daily diet. Kolkata and Delhi followed the suite respectively with 63 per cent and 64 per cent of participants consuming protein-deficient daily diet. Surprisingly, the study found 76 per cent of participants from Hyderabad were observed consuming protein-deficient daily diet, making Hyderabad last in the list.

The study also revealed interesting data points on different lifestyle-related health issues caused due to protein-deficient daily diet:

- 92% of people with protein-deficient daily diet suffer from constant tiredness

- 88% of people with protein-deficient daily diet have irregular eating habits

- 68% of people with body aches and pain consumes a protein-deficient daily diet

- 67% of people with lower muscle mass consumes a protein-deficient daily diet

- 65% of people with low haemoglobin consumes a protein-deficient daily diet

- 63% of people with hair loss consumes a protein-deficient daily diet

- 37% of people with protein-deficient daily diet suffer from poor concentration

Parag Milk Foods commissioned a survey conducted by Nielsen covering 1,226 respondents in the age group of 18-55 years across Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

The study continues to highlight alarming findings such as 60 per cent of participants under the age of 30 were consuming a protein-deficient daily diet. It also highlights that a whopping 97 per cent of people under the age of 30 with protein-deficient daily diet suffer from hair loss.

Devendra Shah, Chairman, Parag Milk Foods Ltd. said; "Given the changing fast-paced lifestyle, Indian consumers are adapting to a healthier and balanced diet yet, 80 per cent of vegetarians are protein deficient, it is a wake-up call for us to take action and ensure an adequate in-take of protein on a daily basis.

"We believe, bigger companies have larger responsibilities, and it is our constant endeavour to help India meet its dietary needs, and make it a rich source of nutrition with best in class cow-milk protein. We believe in innovating and re-inventing to cater to ever-increasing consumer demand."

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

--IANS