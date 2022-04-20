635 new corona cases in Telangana, active cases below 7K-mark

Hyderabad: Active coronavirus cases in Telangana were below the 7,000-mark on Wednesday as the state continued to see significant recoveries.

Health officials said the active cases totalled 6,627, including 4,467 who are in home or institutional isolation.

The state reported 635 new cases, 573 recoveries, and four deaths during the last 24 hours.

The state's total cases climbed up to 2,82,982, total recoveries to 2,74,833 and death toll to 1,522.

The recovery rate stands at 97.12 per cent as against the national average of 95.7 per cent.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported 115 new cases, Rangareddy district (57), Medchal Malkajgiri (49), Warangal Urban (39), Khammam (35), Karimnagar (30), Nalgonda (25), and Bhadradri Kothagudem (25).

Of the 45,609 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 41,473 were done in government-run labs and remaining 4,136 samples in private labs.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,76,426.

The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 as against the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day, officials said

Eighteen government-run and 56 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests in the state.

Official data shows that 63.9 per cent of positive patients were aged between 21 and 50, 22.91 per cent above 51 and 13.18 per cent below 20. Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were males and 39.37 per cent females.

Over 90 per cent of the beds in government and private hospitals treating COVID-19 in the state remained vacant.

Out of 8,559 beds available in 61 government hospitals treating corona patients, 7,803 beds were vacant. A total of 756 persons are undergoing treatment in these hospitals.

Similarly, in 219 private hospitals, only 1,404 COVID-19 beds were occupied. Out of 7,869 beds, 6,465 were vacant.

