630 More People Test Covid Positive In U'khand; Tally Goes Up To 52,959

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 52,959 on Wednesday as 630 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 43,631 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 8,367. The state's toll rose to 688 as eleven more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 273. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 663. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 82.39 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 224 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal and Uttarkashi followed with 82, 73, 61, 43 and 32 cases respectively. That apart, 28 cases were detected in Chamoli, 27 Pithoragarh, 25 Tehri Garhwal, 19 Bageshwar, 9 Champawat and 7 Rudraprayag.