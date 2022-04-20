63.7% believe Covid jabs compatible with religious faith

New Delhi: While the country faces the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and people struggle to get a Covid jab, 63.7 per cent people said in a poll conducted that they believe the vaccines are compatible with their religious faith.

The IANS-CVoter Covid tracker conducted between January 1 to May 27, found that 23.9 per cent per cent people felt the vaccines were not compatible to their religious beliefs.

Among those who disagreed that vaccines are not compatible with their religious beliefs, 18.8 per cent were those who strongly disagreed, while 5.1 per cent just disagreeg with the view.

Survey reports based on 56,685 participants from across the nation, showed up to 53.6 per cent of strongly agreeing that vaccines are compatible to their religious beliefs.

—IANS