62nd National Awards: Priyanka Chopra hates losing, but happy for Kangana's win!

New Delhi: Seldom do Bollywood actress come across as friends. There is a constant fight between stars to remain on the number one spot forever�and our actresses are no different. However, what comes a surprise is when a leading actress praises the work of another, and that too for her big win. Recently actress Kangana Ranaut bagged the most coveted National Award for best actress (Queen). This led to a number of celebs wishing her with several congratulatory messages. However, the best one came from none other than leading star Priyanka Chopra, whose film 'Mary Kom' too bagged the National Award for being the best entertainer film of the year. Priyanka took to Twitter and posted: �I hate losing.But if I had to take a back seat to anyone this year it would be U #KanganaRanaut ! Congratulations!yay Queen!#SmallTownGirls� Kudos for the sportsman spirit girl. We like it!