61% Voting In UP Fourth Phase Polls

New Delhi: The fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls saw 61 per cent voting till 5 p.m., the Election Commission announced here on Thursday.

Deputy Election Commissioner Vijay Dev told mediapersons that the polling percentage is expected to go up to 63 per cent.

"The voting percentage was 61 per cent till 5 p.m. We hope it will go up to 63 per cent," he said.

The 53 seats that went to the polls on Thursday had seen 59.9 per cent polling in the 2012 assembly polls, while it was 57.1 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Over 1.84 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes in the fourth phase. The state is seeing seven phased election and the results will be declared on March 11. --IANS