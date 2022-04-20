61 new COVID-19 fatalities take UP''s death toll to 2,987; tally of cases rises to 1.92 lakh

Lucknow: With 61 more patients succumbing to COVID-19, the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 2,987 in Uttar Pradesh, while 4,677 fresh cases took the tally 1,92,382 on Monday.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said the case fatality rate in the state was 1.55 per cent.

He said that so far 2,987 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the viral disease. "Effort is being made to stop all preventable deaths," Prasad said.

As many as 4,677 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, the additional chief secretary said, adding the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 49,288.

So far, 1,40,107 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and the recovery rate was 72.82 per cent, he said.

On Sunday, as many as 1,21,553 samples were tested taking the total number of tests so far to 46,74,620. —PTI