61 more test positive for Coronavirus, Uttarakhand figure at 1785

Dehradun (The Hawk): 61 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 9:30 PM on 13 June as per the Health bulletin issued by the Uttarakhand Health department. Total 1077 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the state. On Saturday 12 patients emerged from Dehradun, 5 from US Nagar, 9 in Pauri, 4 in Haridwar, 1 from Rudraprayag, 3 from Chamoli, 23 from Tehri and 4 from Uttarkashi. 1023 persons have been discharged from various hospitals. 23 Corona positive persons have died in Uttarakhand till now.



















