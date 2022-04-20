61 Fresh nCoV Cases Take U'khand's Tally To 96,129, 1 Dies









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 31, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,129 on Sunday as 61fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 91,966 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,175. The state's toll rose to 1,644 as one more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,344. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 86. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 95.67 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 28 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 12 and 10 cases respectively. That apart, 9 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 1 each in Champawat and Rudraprayag and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.







