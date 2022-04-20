61 Coronavirus Cases Reported In Uttarakhand So Far

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Tuesday informed that so far the state has recorded 61 coronavirus cases, out of which 39 have been cured/recovered.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in the state stand at 21.

He also informed reporters that the doubling rate of positive coronavirus cases has gone up to 40 days and the recovery rate is 65 per cent. Talking about the health infrastructure created by the state to combat COVID-19, Singh said that four testing labs are currently operational in the state with a capacity to check 500 cases per day. "Now there are four testing labs in the state and it has a capacity to check around 500 cases per day. The response time of the emergency has also been reduced to 27 minutes from 32 minutes in rural areas and 15 minutes from 25 minutes in urban areas. Our 108 Emergency Service has improved," he said.

The Chief Secretary also stated that soon 85,000 people in the state will get work as the Uttarakhand government has allowed as many as 4483 industries to operate.

"Many industries have already started, some of them are also in the hilly areas. Shifts of 12-12 hours have been allowed for industries while abiding by social distancing norms," he added.

Talking about the issue of migrants, Singh said that so far 5,669 people have been brought back to the state. "30,000 more have raised their request online on the Uttarakhand Migrant Registration Portal," he said. —ANI