61 Arrested For Defecating Along Railway Tracks In UP

Lucknow: More than 60 people were arrested here for defecating along the railway tracks during a safety drive, a railway official said today.

Sixty-one people were found defecating along the tracks when railway officials were conducting a drive near the Daliganj station after it was reported that a clip, used for fastening tracks to rail sleepers, was missing, spokesperson of North Eastern Railway Alok Srivastava said.

Cases were registered against them under relevant sections of the Railway Act.

The arrested people were let off after they paid the fine.

The spokesperson said the people living near to the rail tracks have been asked to inform railway officials about any suspicious activities.