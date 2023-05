60th Filmfare Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor notch top honours

New Delhi: The 60th Filmfare Awards that was held yesterday was attended by a bevy of stars including Tabu, Kajol,Neha Dhupia, Vikas Bahl, Shraddha Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Vidya Balan, Abbas Mastan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Ileana D'Cruz, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan among others. Bollywood hits like `Queen` and `Haider` emerged as clear winners with Kangana Ranaut bagging the Best Actress and Shahid Kapoor winning the Best Actor award. Vikas Bahl's `Queen` won six awards in six categories who took away home the black trophy for the Best Director. While Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan took home the trophy for Best Debut (male), pretty Kriti Sanon won the Best Debut (female). Take a look at the complete list of winners here: Best Film (Critics) - Rajat Kapoor (Ankhon Dekhi) Best Film - Queen Best Director - Vikas Bahl (Queen) Best Actor - Shahid Kapoor (Haider) Best Actress - Kangana Ranaut (Queen) Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) - Tabu (Haider) Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) - Kay Kay Menon (Haider) Best Music Director - Shankar-Eshaan-Loy (2 States) Best Lyrics - Rashmi Singh - Muskurane ki wajah (CityLights) Best Debut (Male): Fawad Khan, Khoobsurat Best Debut (Female): Kriti Sanon, Heropanti Best Story: Rajat Kapoor, Ankhon Dekhi Best Dialogue: Abhijat Joshi and Rajkumar Hirani, PK Best Screenplay: Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi, PK Best Playback Singer (Male): Ankit Tiwari, Galliyan (Ek Villain) Best Playback Singer (Female): Kanika Kapoor, Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2) Lifetime Achievement Award: Kamini Kaushal Best Debut director - Abhishek Varma, 2 States Best Actor (Critics) - Sanjay Mishra, Ankhon Dekhi Best Actress (Critics) - Alia Bhatt, Highway Best Editing: Abhijit Kokate and Anurag Kashyap, Queen Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray, Haider Best Choreography Award: Ahmed Khan, Jumme Ki Raat (Kick) Best Background Score: Amit Trivedi, Queen Best Cinematography Award: Bobby Singh and Siddharth Diwan, Queen Best Action: Sham Kaushal, Gunday Best Costume: Dolly Ahluwalia, Haider