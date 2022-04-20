606 New Corona Cases Recorded As U'khand Shows Upward Trend Of Daily Spike





















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 57,648 on Saturday as 606 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 50,820 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,538. The state's toll rose to 924 as six more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 366. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 665. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 88.16 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 165 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Almora and U S Nagar followed with 117, 94, 48, 31, 27 and 25 cases respectively. That apart, 22 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 19 Rudraprayag, 16 Chamoli, 15 Champawat, 14 Bageshwar and 13 in Pithoragarh.